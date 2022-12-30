WORLD

7 killed, 5 injured in restaurant explosion in Turkey

At least seven people were killed and five others injured in an explosion at a restaurant in Turkey’s western province of Aydin, the provincial governor said.

Initial findings show the blast occurred when the staff was replacing an empty gas cylinder in the kitchen at a restaurant in Nazilli district of Aydin, Governor Huseyin Aksoy told reporters on Friday.

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said an investigation was launched into the explosion and one person was detained, Xinhua news agency reported.

Four of the people who lost their lives in the explosion were women and three were children, Demiroren News Agency reported.

Firefighters, health workers, and police were dispatched to the scene, the Demiroren report said, adding the fire caused by the explosion had been extinguished.

