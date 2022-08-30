Seven people were killed and five others injured in a road accident in J&K’s Kishtwar district on Tuesday, officials said.

Officials said the driver of a Tata Sumo taxi lost control on the wheel at Chatroo in the district and the vehicle dropped into a deep gorge, killing seven occupants of the vehicle on the spot.

“Five others were injured in this accident. Rescue teams of police and the army shifted the injured to the hospital where attending doctors described condition of some of the injured as critical,” an official said.

