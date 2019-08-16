7 killed as ship catches fire in Indonesia

Jakarta, Aug 17 (IANS) Seven people including two children were killed and four others went missing as a ship caught fire in waters off central Indonesia’s Sulawesi province on Saturday, officials said.

The incident happened in waters off Bokori Island in Konawe district, said Yusuf Latief, who is head of communication for media at the national search and rescue office.

“The incident started with appearance of fire in the engine room. The crews of the ship tried to extinguish it but failed. The fire kept getting bigger. Consequently, passengers jumped into the water,” the official told Xinhua news agency over phone.

The fire was extinguished by another ship. A total of 61 people survived the incident and they were rescued by local sailors, Latief said.

The cause of the fire is not clear, Yusuf said, adding that an investigation into the incident will be conducted.

The ship was heading to a seaport in Kaleroang of Marowali district in Sulawesi province.

–IANS

soni/