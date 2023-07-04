INDIA

7 killed as truck rams two vehicles, crashes into eatery in Maha’s Dhule

At least seven persons were killed and six more injured when a container truck rammed two vehicles, lost control and then crashed into a wayside dhaba in Maharashtra’s Dhule, an official said here on Tuesday.

The grisly accident occurred near the Palasner village around noon when the truck reportedly lost control after a brake failure on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway in the district.

The truck hit two smaller vehicles, veered out of control and headed into the eatery near a bus-stop on the highway, as people started running helter-skelter.

The crash took place when the truck was heading from Madhya Pradesh towards Dhule.

Senior officials have rushed to the spot for investigations.

2023070433687

