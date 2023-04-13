Four adults and three youths were killed in crocodile attacks on the banks of Zambia’s Kabompo River within two months, a senior official said.

The victims were attacked while they were fishing or fetching water, Manyinga District Commissioner Brenda Mukwakwa told Xinhua news agency.

Manyinga is a rural distric with the Kabompo River, which is one of Africa’s deepest rivers and cuts across the district in northwestern Zambia.

She said her office will engage the Zambia Wildlife Authority to cull the reptiles.

“A lot of people have died after being attacked by the crocodiles; we will engage the Wildlife Authority to help crop the reptiles because so many lives have been lost,” she said.

Mukwakwa also said sensitising the community in Manyinga to avoid going to fish or fetch water from the river has been ongoing, especially this time when the river has burst its banks, which resulted in crocodile attacks.

A resident of Manyinga said the authority should move in quickly to control the population of reptiles before many lives are lost.

