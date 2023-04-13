LIFESTYLE

7 killed by crocodiles in Zambia’s Kapombo River within 2 months

NewsWire
0
0

Four adults and three youths were killed in crocodile attacks on the banks of Zambia’s Kabompo River within two months, a senior official said.

The victims were attacked while they were fishing or fetching water, Manyinga District Commissioner Brenda Mukwakwa told Xinhua news agency.

Manyinga is a rural distric with the Kabompo River, which is one of Africa’s deepest rivers and cuts across the district in northwestern Zambia.

She said her office will engage the Zambia Wildlife Authority to cull the reptiles.

“A lot of people have died after being attacked by the crocodiles; we will engage the Wildlife Authority to help crop the reptiles because so many lives have been lost,” she said.

Mukwakwa also said sensitising the community in Manyinga to avoid going to fish or fetch water from the river has been ongoing, especially this time when the river has burst its banks, which resulted in crocodile attacks.

A resident of Manyinga said the authority should move in quickly to control the population of reptiles before many lives are lost.

20230413-130601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shalin Bhanot’s ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur finds love again, to wed in...

    5 emerging food trends

    Delhi: 4 school buses collide, 25 children injured

    Major temples in T’gana, Andhra closed due to solar eclipse