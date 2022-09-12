INDIA

7 killed in Hyderabad e-bike showroom fire (Ld)

Seven persons were killed and several others injured in a fire that broke out in an e-bike showroom, which spread to a lodge on the upper floor in Secunderabad, police said.

The incident took place on Monday evening.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand said that seven deaths were reported.

Those injured were shifted to the Gandhi and Yashoda hospitals.

Two fire tenders were battling to control the fire but the cause of the fire was not known. Many e-bikes were gutted in the fire.

According to eyewitnesses, heavy smoke engulfed Ruby lodge on the upper floor of the building after the fire broke out in the showroom on the ground floor. The Fire personnel managed to rescue nine persons.

The incident sent panic in the building. Some of the guests reportedly jumped out of windows to save themselves.

State Animal Husbandry Minister, T. Srinivas Yadav rushed to the spot and was monitoring the rescue and relief operation.

