7 killed in Thane building collapse

Thane, Sep 21 (IANS) At least seven persons were killed and over a dozen feared trapped when a three-storey building crashed at Bhiwandi town in Thane district in the early hours of Monday.

The tragedy caught the residents in sleep when the three-storey structure in Patel Compound abruptly collapsed around 3.45 a.m.

Rescue teams of Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation and National Disaster Response Force have reached the site.

At least 25 persons have been rescued, while another dozen persons are feared trapped under the debris. Nine persons have sustained injuries.

More details are awaited.

–IANS

