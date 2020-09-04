7 killed in TN in firecracker unit blast

Chennai, Sep 4 (IANS) Seven women died and several others were injured in a firecracker factory blast in Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu on Friday, said the police.

The fire cracker unit was located in Kurunkudi village in Cuddalore district and the blast happened in the morning.

The explosion killed five women, including the unit owner, instantaneously and also brought down some buildings.

Out of the four injured women who were admitted to hospital, two succumbed.

Police and fire tenders rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations.

–IANS

