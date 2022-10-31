INDIA

7 killed in two road accidents in Telangana

Seven people were killed and 10 injured in two separate road accidents in Telangana on Monday, police said.

Four people, including a woman, died when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a container truck in Adilabad district in the early hours of the day.

The accident occurred on National Highway 44 near Sitagondi in Gudihathnoor mandal.

The car with five persons was on its way from Hyderabad to Adilabad town. The deceased include three members of the same family and driver.

They were identified as Syed Rafatullah Hashmi, Wajaht Hashmi, Sabiha and driver Shamshu. Another young woman, who was injured, was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad.

The car was badly mangled in the collision and the police had to use a crane to separate it from the container truck and retrieve the bodies.

In the second accident, three persons were killed and nine injured in Medchal Malkajgiri district near Hyderabad.

The accident occurred when a tempo in which they were travelling collided with a truck near Kandlakoya.

The injured were shifted to Yashoda hospital Secunderabad where the condition of two of them is stated to be critical.

The victims were returning after darshan at Srisailam temple in neighboring Andhra Pradesh.

