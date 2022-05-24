At least seven people were killed and several others injured in two separate road accidents in Assam on Tuesday, officials said.

Police said that at least five people were crushed to death while three others were injured after a speeding truck hit them in Darrang district, while two people were killed and several others were injured at Hatibondha in Kaliabor in Nagaon district.

Police said that the Darrang accident took place at Sipajhar College Chowk area on National Highway-15 while the victims were out on a morning walk.

The injured people were shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

According to police, the truck lost control and ran over the pedestrians before hitting a tree. Both its driver and helper fled the spot after the accident.

In Nagaon, the accident occurred when an auto-rickshaw and a goods carrier collided head-on.

