The Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) said that seven soldiers were killed and three others wounded in two terrorist attacks in the West African nation.

An army escort was ambushed near the town of Mourdiah, resulting in two deaths and two injuries, Xinhua news agency quoted the FAMa as saying in a statement.

In the second attack in the town of Segou, a FAMa patrol vehicle was attacked by a mine.

“The five occupants of the vehicle were killed. A sweep in the area of the incident led to the arrest of two suspects,” said the FAMa.

The latest attacks came after FAMa troops suffered two fatal attacks earlier this month.

On October 17, a soldier and four terrorists were killed in an attack on an army post in Acharane in the Timbuktu region.

On October 6, a complex attack targeted a convoy of the Malian Army on the Koro-Bandiagara axis, killing 16 people and injuring nine in the FAMa ranks.

Since 2012, Mali has been facing serious security, political and economic crises.

Independence insurrections, jihadi incursions and inter-communal violence have caused thousands of deaths and displaced hundreds of thousands of people despite the presence of UN, French and European forces.

–IANS

ksk/