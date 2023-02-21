To ensure better healthcare for infants, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to set up seven neonatal intensive care units (NICU) in five medical colleges and two government hospitals in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds health portfolio, said that the budget has been allocated by the National Health Mission (NHM).

These units will open in Lucknow’s Ram Sagar Mishra Combined Hospital, Hapur Government Combined Hospital and medical colleges of Basti, Banda, Azamgarh, Badaun and Ayodhya.

For establishment of these NICUs, a budget of Rs 4 lakh has been allotted for the repair of buildings.

Besides, Rs 12 lakh each has been provided for establishment of the unit. Apart from that, a budget of Rs 25 lakh has been allocated for the purchase of equipment for Lucknow and Hapur.

The deputy chief minister also said that nine districts, including Bareilly, Kanpur Dehat, Bulandshahr, Jalaun, Sitapur, Kanpur, Etawah, Lucknow, which already have NICUs, will be modernised.

The NICUs unit of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow will be equipped with phototherapy, warmer and other equipment.

Altogether 66 beds will be added in NICUs of nine districts including eight beds in Queen Mary’s Hospital of KGMU Lucknow.

Pathak said that steps are being taken to provide better treatment to infants.

