7 of a family in UP killed in fire

NewsWire
Seven members of a family were burnt to death after a massive fire engulfed their entire house in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district.

The victims comprised four minor girls, their mother and grandparents.

While the woman and four of her daughters died on the spot, her eldest daughter (8) was rescued by the police.

The elderly couple, who were rushed to a local hospital in a critical condition, succumbed to their burn injuries during treatment.

The cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained but locals said that the clay oven was not properly doused after preparing food.

Raging flames triggered panic among villagers, who informed firefighters.

According to locals, firefighters did not reach the spot in time.

However, Kushinagar District MagistrateRamesh Ranjan, along with SP Dhawal Jaiswal, rushed to the spot.

Senior police officials supervised the rescue operation.

Taking cognisance of the tragedy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for each of the deceased, which will be given to the next of kin.

He directed the officials to provide all assistance to members of the family.

According to SP Dhawal Jaiswal, an inquiry had been initiated to identify the reason behind the fire.

Officials said that the father, Shohrat, is an auto driver.

He was in the market when the incident took place.

According to Shohrat, flames trapped his family members and prevented their way out.

