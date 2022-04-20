Seven members of a family, comprising five children, were burnt to death in a fire that broke out in their hut in a slum in this Punjab industrial city on Wednesday morning, police said.

One member of the family, who was not in the hut at the time of the incident, has survived.

The cause of the fire could be a fire spark from a nearby massive municipal garbage dump that has been under fire for the past few days, a police official said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Ludhiana Surinder Singh said they were migrant labourers from Bihar and were sleeping when the incident occurred.

