INDIA

7 of marriage party killed in road accident in J&K’s Poonch

NewsWire
0
0

Seven persons were killed and several others injured on Thursday in a road accident in J&K’s Poonch district, officials said.

Official sources said a Tata Sumo carrying guests of a marriage ceremony was going to Bufliyaz from Surankote when it went out of the driver’s control and fell into a deep gorge at Tarran Wali.

“Initial reports said seven persons have died in this accident and many others injured. Rescue teams have rushed to the spot. Further details are awaited,” a source said.

20220331-175603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fire breaks out at Delhi Mall, no casualty

    Antony signals end to his parliamentary stint

    Spurious liquor kills 4 in Bihar, 2 lose eyesight

    Will ensure no fuel shortage in country: Hardeep Singh Puri