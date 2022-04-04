WORLD

7 people dead, 34 injured in Kharkiv shelling

NewsWire
0
0

Ukrainian authorities have confirmed that at least seven people were killed and 34 others injured due to shelling in the eastern city of Kharkiv.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office said at around 6 p.m. on Sunday evening, Russian forces shelled residential buildings in the Slobidskyi district, reports Ukrayinska Pravda.

The Office said that 10 houses and a bus depot was destroyed as a result.

Of the 34 injured persons, three were children, it added.

According to the Office, investigators from the Security Council of Ukraine Office in the Kharkiv region have launched a pre-trial investigation into “violations of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder”.

Since the invasion began on February 24, Russian forces have been relentlessly shelling Kharkiv, which lies about 50 km from the countries’ border, reports the BBC.

As of late March, at least 500 civilians have been reportedly killed in Kharkiv.

20220404-092804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US imposes sanctions against 2 Yemen Houthi leaders

    Vigilance pivotal to thwart hostile attempts to create chaos: Pak Army...

    At least 12 killed in Afghan earthquake, says official

    PM Imran Khan to remain in power for next 15 days:...