It’s a common thing most people go through – they find it easier to stay mad than to be sad. Once you build up a head of steam, many people find it tough to let go and simmer down. Ever wondered why?

Some of the reasons are obvious enough but even knowing why you stay angry; it is difficult to let go. But holding on to anger is not healthy for the mind as well as the body. Excessive anger and inability to let go of that anger can over time make you bitter, resentful, increase a feeling of hopelessness and put you in a vicious loop of negativity that will take a toll on your physical health as well.

Over time, it can lead to anxiety, mood disorders or even depression. Here are a few reasons why people tend to hold on to anger even when they know it is healthier to let go.