Seven Rohingyas, including three women, were arrested in Tripura after they illegally entered India from Bangladesh, police said on Friday.

Police said that the seven Rohingyas fled from their camps in Bangladesh, recently entered Tripura through the Sonamura border and tried to go to Assam by a car.

“During a routine check, police arrested them at Ambassa in Dhalai district on Thursday night and produced them in a local court on Friday,” a police official said.

Rohingyas are often being detained in different northeastern states as they sometimes fled from their camps in India’s Jammu and sometimes in Bangladesh. They are roaming in different Indian states, mostly in search of jobs.

Since 2016, over 860,000 Rohingyas fled from Myanmar to evade violence and sheltered in Cox’s Bazar in southeast Bangladesh.

20221104-175805