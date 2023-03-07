INDIA

7 runaway teens found within hours of escaping from Lucknow shelter home

NewsWire
0
0

Within 24 hours of escaping from a government shelter home in Lucknow, seven teenagers have been traced to different locations in the state capital.

The Para police said: “The children broke the bathroom’s net and ran away. The seven children, who escaped, are aged between 15 and 17 years.”

After the teenagers fled, a complaint was filed at the police station by the shelter home authorities.

Subsequently, an FIR was lodged under IPC 363 (kidnapping) at the Para police station.

“We formed seven police teams and scanned CCTV footage. Public places — including bus stands, railway stations, auto stands — were also inspected. The children were found on Monday evening from different locations in the city,” said police while adding that further investigation is underway into the matter.

When asked about the reason behind the children escaping the facility, Renu Bala, superintendent of the shelter home, refused to comment.

20230307-082402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gen MM Naravane retires after 42 yrs in service

    Azam Khan’s name removed from electoral rolls

    Tangedco announces power cuts in Chennai on Monday

    Of films that critiqued the present and the pasts leading to...