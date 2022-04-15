SOUTH ASIAWORLD

7 soldiers killed in terrorist attack in Pakistan

NewsWire
0
0

Seven soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a military statement said.

The incident happened on Thursday when the terrorists ambushed a military convoy near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in north Waziristan district of the province, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday in the statement.

Pakistani troops initiated a prompt response, and killed four terrorists, the statement said, adding that seven soldiers were killed in the intense exchange of fire, Xinhua news agency reported.

20220416-045402

