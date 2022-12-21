INDIA

7 students killed as school bus overturns in Manipur

At least seven students were killed and over 18 injured, many of them critically, after a school bus overturned in Manipur’s Noney district on Wednesday, the police said. The bus carrying the students suddenly overturned when the driver was negotiating a turn on Old Cachar Road near the Longsai area of the mountainous district killing at least five students on the spot and injuring 20 others. The injured were admitted to different hospitals, where two students succumbed to their injuries.

The death toll is likely to increase as the condition of many of the students was stated to be critical. The accident site is around 55 km from state capital Imphal.

The police said that the students of Thambalnu Higher Secondary School went on an annual school study tour to Khoupum in Noney district in two buses. The bus in which girl students were travelling met with the accident.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, expressing shock over the accident, tweeted: *Deeply saddened to hear about the accident of a bus carrying school children at the Old Cachar Road today. SDRF, Medical team and MLAs have rushed to the site to coordinate the rescue operation. Praying for the safety of everyone on the bus.”

