7 terrorists, 2 soldiers killed in military operations in Pakistan

Pakistani military forces have killed seven terrorists in two separate encounters in the country’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani military, said on Tuesday in a statement that in the first incident terrorists opened fire on a military convoy in the Hassan Khel area of the provincial capital of Peshawar.

“Troops initiated a prompt response, effectively engaged and killed three terrorists,” said the ISPR, adding that two soldiers also lost their lives during the exchange of fire.

The ISPR said that weapons and ammunition were seized from the killed terrorists, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the second encounter the security personnel shot dead four terrorists in an exchange of fire in the Tank district of the province, the ISPR added.

