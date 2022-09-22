Seven undertrials attempted mass suicide by drinking phenyl and detergent liquid in Vadodara Central Jail, police said on Thursday.

They were rushed to the SSG hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhay Soni, on Wednesday evening, seven undertrials attempted to end their lives by consuming phenyl or detergent liquid as they had some grievances against the jail authorities.

The real motive behind this is yet to be ascertained, he added.

One of the jail inmates Harsh Limbachiya alleged that the jail authorities have stopped their tiffin services and are demanding bribes to restore it. They are not allowed to go out of the barracks and food is not served to jail inmates on time.

