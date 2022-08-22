WORLD

7 unidentified bodies found in mass grave in Libya’s Tarhuna

NewsWire
0
0

Libyan authorities have announced the recovery of seven unidentified bodies from a newly discovered mass grave in the northwestern city of Tarhuna.

“Field team of the Search and Recovery Department recovered the remains of seven unidentified bodies from a garbage dump site in Tarhuna,” said the General Authority for Research and Identification of Missing Persons in a statement on Monday.

“Forensic laboratories will start working on the remains to be identified,” the statement added.

The Authority revealed in January that 278 unidentified bodies had been recovered from mass graves across Tarhuna in 2021, 109 of whom had been identified by DNA tests, the Tripoli-based online news portal The Libya Observer reported.

The Authority also said there are 3,650 missing persons in its registers, Xinhua news agency reported.

Located nearly 90 km south of the capital Tripoli, Tarhuna was once the east-based army’s main military operation centre during the war against the former UN-backed government in and around Tripoli.

The forces of the former UN-backed government accused the rival east-based army of mass killings in Tarhuna.

20220823-044204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rise of the far Right in French Presidential election

    N. Korea one of the worst countries for political rights, civil...

    Nearly 1 in 5 children in S.Korea unhappy: Survey

    Water levels receding at Zimbabwe’s Lake Kariba amid prolonged dry spell