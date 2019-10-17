7% voting in Haryana, 4% in Maharashtra till 9 a.m. (Assembly Poll 2019)

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) A voting percentage of 7.43 was recorded in Haryana and 4.17 per cent in Maharashtra on Monday in the first two hours of polling as the two states went for Assembly polls.

According to the Election Commission, several constituencies in the two states have witnessed voting turnout in double digits.

Polling began in the two Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states at 7 a.m. on Monday.

Polling is underway in all the 288 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra and 90 seats in Haryana.

