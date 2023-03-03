A seven-year-old boy’s cheek was burnt with a cigarette by his aunt’s daughter in South Delhi, said an official on Friday.

The official said that the parents of the child have filed for a divorce, and on court’s order, the boy lives lives with each parent alternately.

According to police, on February 28, a police control room call was received at Neb Sarai police station that a seven-year-old boy’ cheek was burnt by a cigarette.

“During inquiry, medical examination of the child was conducted and counselling was done. The child was produced before CWC-II and the custody of the child was given to his mother,” said Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

“Statement of the child has been recorded who stated that presently he is living with his mother at Madangir, DDA Flat. He was staying with his father, aunt (bua), and aunt’s daughter for the last three months. He alleged that he was burnt by his cousin (bua’s daughter) with a cigarette on December 29, 2022 at his father’s house located in Anupam Garden, Sainik Farm,” said the DCP.

The child did not tell anything about this due to fear.

“On February 27, he narrated the incident to his tuition teacher. Mother of the child took him to the doctor and called the police for help. A case under section 75 Juvenile Justice Act 2015 has been registered in this regard,” said the DCP.

20230303-131204