A seven-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a toy shop salesman in Delhi’s V3S mall, an official said on Tuesday.

The official said that they have arrested the accused identified as Dheeraj Kumar (30), a resident of Sarita Vihar.

According to police, a PCR call was received on April 30 regarding molestation of minor girl in a toy shop at V3S Mall near Laxmi Nagar by one of the salesmen.

“On inquiry, it was found that the girl had come to the mall with her grandmother. While the grandmother went to the washroom, the girl entered the toy shop where the accused assaulted her,” said a senior police official.

Counselling from DCW was provided to minor girl and she was also medically examined at Hedgewar hospital.

“A case was registered under section 354 of the IPC and 10 POCSO Act and Dheeraj was apprehended from the mall at the instance of the victim,” the official added.

20230502-101803