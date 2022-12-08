INDIA

7-yr-old mauled to death by leopard in UP

NewsWire
0
0

A seven-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Manoharpurwa village under Motipur police circle of Katarniaghat Wildlife Division.

The victim, Lavkush Yadav, was returning from the sugarcane fields along with his elder sister Deepa when a leopard attacked him.

SHO Motipur, Mukesh Singh, said: “Deepa raised an alarm after which villagers gathered with wooden sticks and rods. The feline left the boy’s body dismembered and bleeding.”

Local police and forest officials reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Divisional forest officer (DFO), Katarniaghat range, Akashdeep Badhawan said that the boy died in the leopard attack.

He said that the forest staff have reached the spot for patrolling as the leopard may again come to the village. He said that the villagers of the area are being advised to venture out in groups.

This is the third such case in the region where a four-year-old boy Aditya and then a nine-year-old boy Ramtej was killed by the big cat.

20221208-083604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cong a diminishing force in Assam with no bailout in sight

    EWS quota: SC to begin hearing from Sep 13, AG suggests...

    Two girls trafficked from Gujarat rescued in Delhi

    Rape case lodged against senior politician’s aide: Delhi Police