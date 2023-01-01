HEALTHINDIA

70 hospitalised in Kerala after food posioning

At least 70 people were admitted to various hospitals in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district after an alleged food poisoning during a baptism function held at Malappally in the district earlier this week, officials said on Sunday.

The condition of one person was said to be critical.

Food, at the function on Thursday, was served by a catering firm and sources who attended the function said that around 190 people had taken the food and almost all of them had vomiting and diarrhoea. However, 70 people who had vomited extensively and had stomach ailments were admitted to the hospital.

However, the food catering unit told media persons that they had served food at two other places on the same day at Parumala in Pathanamthitta itself but there were no complaints.

The family who held the baptism event told media persons that they would be lodging a complaint with the authorities on the quality of poor and ill-quality food served by the catering firm.

20230101-181602

