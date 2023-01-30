SOUTH ASIAWORLD

70 injured in Peshawar mosque bombing (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

At least 70 people were injured on Monday after a high intensity explosion hit a mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar city, rescue officials have confirmed.

The blast occurred at around 1.40 p.m. as prayers were being offered at the mosque located in the city’s Police Lines area, Dawn news reported.

According to a spokesman of the Lady Reading Hospital (LRC), 70 injured persons were brought to the facility, including some in critical condition.

The spokesman added that the area has been completely cordoned off and only ambulances were being allowed to enter, reports Dawn news.

Meanwhile, a police official said that a portion of the mosque had collapsed and several people were believed to be trapped under it.

It however remains unclear if it was a suicide bombing or if the bomb was planted inside the mosque.

On March 4, 2022, 63 people were killed and 196 others injured during a suicide bombing inside a Shia mosque in Peshawar’s Kocha Risaldar area.

The Islamic State terror group’s Khorasan unit (IS-K) claimed responsibility for the attack.

20230130-145002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Asif Zardari’s recommendation on Pak Army Chief appointment to be number...

    ‘PTI plans to tire govt by changing date of arrival in...

    Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana ruled out of second Pakistan Test

    Pakistan to host 10 Test nations between 2023-27 apart from Asia...