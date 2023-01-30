At least 70 people were injured on Monday after a high intensity explosion hit a mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar city, rescue officials have confirmed.

The blast occurred at around 1.40 p.m. as prayers were being offered at the mosque located in the city’s Police Lines area, Dawn news reported.

According to a spokesman of the Lady Reading Hospital (LRC), 70 injured persons were brought to the facility, including some in critical condition.

The spokesman added that the area has been completely cordoned off and only ambulances were being allowed to enter, reports Dawn news.

Meanwhile, a police official said that a portion of the mosque had collapsed and several people were believed to be trapped under it.

It however remains unclear if it was a suicide bombing or if the bomb was planted inside the mosque.

On March 4, 2022, 63 people were killed and 196 others injured during a suicide bombing inside a Shia mosque in Peshawar’s Kocha Risaldar area.

The Islamic State terror group’s Khorasan unit (IS-K) claimed responsibility for the attack.

