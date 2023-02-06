WORLD

70% of Mongolian territory covered by snow

NewsWire
0
0

About 70 per cent of the Mongolian territory has been covered with snow of up to 60 cm in thickness, local media reported on Monday.

The condition increases the risk of extreme wintry weather — known as “dzud”, said the report, citing the country’s Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry.

Dzud is a Mongolian term to describe a severely cold winter when a large number of livestock die because the ground is frozen or covered by snow, reports Xinhua news agency.

Herders across the country have used 60 per cent of the total hay and fodder stored for the livestock, it said.

Since the beginning of this year, more than 233,000 heads of livestock have been killed in the country due to the harsh winter and other reasons, according to the Ministry.

20230206-154005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘We will trust our processes and bring our strengths to the...

    Another scandal-hit Japanese Minister resigns

    US added 223,000 jobs in Dec

    Afghan rescue team recovers 3 miners after 61 hours