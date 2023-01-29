BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

70-plus Indian startups show exit door to 21K techies, more pink slips coming

As global layoffs deepen, Indian startups are not far behind and have sacked thousands of employees in the past 3-4 months, with many more to be given pink slips in the coming months amid deepening funding winter.

In India, more than 21,000 employees have been laid off by more than 70 startups to day, including from unicorns like BYJU’S, Ola, MPL, Innovaccer, Unacademy, Vedantu, Cars24, OYO, Meesho, Udaan and many more.

The edtech sector has laid off the most employees, with 16 edtech startups laying off more than 8,000 employees to date.

With the onset of January, more and more Indian companies are slashing jobs across the spectrum. The new year has already seen more than 16 homegrown startups sack employees in the country.

Social media company ShareChat (Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd) has laid off 20 per cent of its workforce due to uncertain market conditions.

Backed by Twitter, Google, Snap and Tiger Global, ShareChat has about 2,300 employees, and the layoff impacted about 500 people at the company,

Healthtech unicorn Innovaccer has sacked nearly 245 employees, or about 15 per cent of its workforce, across teams in India and the US.

Innovaccer cofounder and CEO Abhinav Shashank cited an “uncertain macroeconomic environment” as the reason behind the job cuts, according to an internal mail sent to employees and accessed by leading startup news portal Inc42.

This was the second layoff at the company in around 4-5 months’ time amid the deepening funding winter and recession fears.

In September last year, Innovaccer laid off nearly 120 employees, or less than 8 per cent of its workforce.

Online food delivery platform Swiggy confirmed that the company is laying off 380 employees as food delivery growth slows.

MediBuddy, an end-to-end digital healthcare platform in India, has laid off 8 per cent of its workforce, around 200 people, across all departments as a restructuring exercise.

Homegrown online vehicle repair platform GoMechanic, backed by Sequoia India, has laid off 70 per cent of its workforce as the startup struggles to raise funds amid serious concerns of accounting troubles.

The company has asked the remaining staff to work without pay for three months, according to reports.

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) voice automation startup Skit.ai has asked more than 115 employees to go, mostly from its India team, as part of the “restructuring process” amid the deepening funding winter.

Even IT giant Wipro has laid off more than 400 fresher employees for poor performance in internal assessment tests.

