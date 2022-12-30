The four-day cultural jamboree, Chennai Sangamam – Namma Ooru Thiruvizha — will showcase the performance of 700 artistes from across the country, in 16 locations here.

The mega cultural festival will be held from January 14-17 as part of the Pongal celebrations in Chennai. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate the four-day cultural fest.

Tamil Nadu tourism department in a statement said that there will be a mixture of folk and classical arts and will be performed from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day during the four days.

The cultural fest will be held at parks, playgrounds, and beaches.

Tamil Nadu’s traditional caterers like Thalapakkattai Biriyani, Iruttu Kadai Halwa, and other known caterers are invited by the organizers to participate in the food festival to be held as part of the Chennai Sangamam.

It may be noted that during the DMK regime of 2006-2011, party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi conducted several cultural programmes showcasing Tamil culture and promoting Tamil literature.

However, during the 2011-2021 period when AIADMK was in power, this was shelved and after the return of the DMK government in 2021, there is an effort to commence the cultural programmes and the Chennai Sangamam which was conducted only in Chennai will be held at Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruchi and Tirunelveli districts during the course of the year.

20221230-113003