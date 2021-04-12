Ontario is increasing capacity in its COVID-19 vaccine rollout with the addition of over 700 pharmacies. These locations will start offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to individuals aged 55 and older throughout this week. Appointments need to be made in advance.

To find the nearest pharmacy offering vaccinations visit covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations or ontario.ca/pharmacycovidvaccine.

“With more local pharmacies coming on board, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will be easier and more convenient for eligible populations across the province,” said Health Minister Christine Elliott. “I strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated when it’s their turn. Until we receive enough vaccines so that the majority of Ontarians can be vaccinated it remains critical for everyone to continue following public health measures we know work and keep us safe.”

This expansion will bring the total number of pharmacies offering the vaccine to over 1,400 locations and this number is expected to reach approximately 1,500 by the end of April.