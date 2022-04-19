WORLD

700 soldiers commissioned into Afghan security forces

A total of 700 soldiers have been commissioned into the security forces of the Afghan caretaker government, the Ministry of Defence said.

At a special ceremony, 700 soldiers graduated from the training centre of the 215th al-Azam Corps on Monday, the ministry said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The newly trained soldiers assured that they are ready to make any sacrifice to preserve the country’s territorial integrity and defend the land and serve the people of Afghanistan, the statement added.

The Taliban-led caretaker government has been working to establish a 350,000-strong security force, Deputy Prime Minister Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi told local media recently.

