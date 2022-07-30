Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 703 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths during the last 24 hours.

Officials said 703 tested positive on Saturday, 494 from Kashmir division and 209 from Jammu division.

Two patients succumbed to Coronavirus infection in Jammu division on Saturday taking the number of people killed by the dreaded virus to 4,770 in the Union Territory.

So far, 4,64,062 people have been infected with Coronavirus in J&K out of which 4,54,581 have recovered.

Authorities have made wearing of masks at public places mandatory in all 20 districts of the Union Territory to contain the upward trend in the number of people getting infected daily.

