70s fashion to make a comeback in 2020: Experts

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANSlife) 2020 is going to be the beginning of a new decade, however, 70’s style is going to make a huge comeback, say fashion experts.

Abhishek Yadav, Head of Design, Spykar Lifestyles says that 2020 will see the revival old fashion trends.

“70’s and 80’s style is going to dictate the cuts and colors for the new decade. Relaxed fits, high to mid waist trousers and jeans will be a great look for this season. Bright colours and black will continue to be a staple in all wardrobes,” he told IANSlife.

Contemporary cuts, vintage vibes and athleisure denims will gain popularity among the younger generation. Denim on denim looks, all denim jumpsuits will also be big this season. Oversized denim jackets, bomber jackets, vintage jeans, graphic t-shirts and utility pockets will be making a comeback.

Nelson Jaffery, Design Head, Liva feels that bright colors like pinks and yellows will rule spring/summer 2020.

“Neon’s are also going to be in demand. Bell bottoms, bright crop tops, sequin and leather pants are going to become the fashion uniform. Bell, puffed sleeves and tiered dresses are going to be very in trend during the spring-summer season. Loose fit and flow-y pants and dresses, made of sustainable fluid fabrics like viscose and modal will attract consumers more.”

Sustainability is yet another trend that is going to dominate the decade. Consumers are getting more educated and aware about the harmful effects of fashion which is going to force retailers to make some changes. Fabrics like viscose and modal will dominate the fashion industry.

–IANS

sj/adr/