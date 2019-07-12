7,134 persons registered online to witness flight of `Bahubali’

Chennai, July 13 (IANS) A total of 7,134 persons have registered online with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to watch India’s heavy lift rocket ‘Bahubali’ roaring towards the skies carrying Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft on July 15, it was learnt.

People from various places have registered to witness the launch.

The ISRO decided to allow general public to witness the launch recently. A gallery has been built for the purpose. Though the gallery capacity is about 10,000 people, ISRO plans to increase the number of viewers in a gradual manner.

The rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) is scheduled to blast off from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh at 2.51 a.m. on July 15.

It will be a great sight to witness the rocking emitting deep throated growl on its way up with bright orange fire tongues at its rear.

The ISRO has asked the Andhra Pradesh government’s transport corporation to run shuttle services between Sullurupetta and the rocket port to transport people.

Collecting their mode of transport data from those who registered online, necessary parking arrangement has been made.

According to officials, there will be shops to buy some snacks and other things and a big screen will also be to watch the launch proceedings.

