New Delhi, March 19 (IANSlife) There is a strong link between the state of mind and what one eats. When stress is skyrocketing and one’s mood is plunging, it’s only natural to turn to comfort food.

Calling for happiness to be given greater priority, ahead of International Day of Happiness, ‘STTEM – Safety, Technology, Taste, Ease & Mood Uplifter’ – The India Snacking Report (Volume I) by Godrej Yummiez, reveals that 72 per cent Indians confessed to snacking more when they are happy, highlighting how snacking is perceived as a mood uplifter. Amongst those who connect snacking with their mood, 70 per cent of Indians feel satisfied, happy, and excited after consuming snacks.

When compared across regions, the report highlights that Eastern India showed the maximum skew with 75 per cent of its citizens snacking more when they are happy. North, West, and South India showed near similar levels of emotions scoring 72 per cent, 67 per cent, and 74 per cent respectively. The above findings get even more corroborated when looked at across cities.

Amongst cities, people from Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, snack more when they are happy. With Delhi topping the list at 81 per cent, followed by Chennai and Hyderabad at 77 per cent each, and Kolkata at 75 per cent, indicating that locals of these cities find snacks as mood uplifters. Besides, the average for Mumbai stood at 68 per cent, and the average for Ahmedabad residents opting for snacks when happy is 67 per cent. This is followed by Pune and Bengaluru at 66 per cent each, Lucknow at 62 percent, and Jaipur at 61 per cent.

Another aspect that came up in the report was the food-mood connection in both genders, revealing that 74 per cent women and 70 per cent men snack more when they are happy.

Abhay Parnerkar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Godrej Tyson Foods Limited (GTFL), said, “As a category thought leader, Godrej Yummiez understands consumers well and shaped trends redefining the frozen ready-to-cook segment. The India Snacking Report is one such initiative by Godrej Yummiez to analyze and predict snacking trends. The report clearly showcases consumers perceive snacking as a mood uplifter. Going forward, the dynamics that will shape India’s snacking habits will be based on the acronym STTEM- Safety, Technology, Taste, Ease & Mood Uplifter- the five pillars. Speaking specifically of the mood pillar, snacking will have a larger influence over both consumers and brands.”

(International Day of Happiness is celebrated annually on 20th March)

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230319-020002