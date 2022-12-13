A total of 72 posts of Chairmen and Managing Directors, Managing Directors or Whole-Time Directors of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) are vacant, the Parliament was told on Tuesday.

“As per the information provided by Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB), as on December 8, 2022, 72 posts of CMDs/MDs/Whole Time Directors of CPSEs are vacant where selection process is underway,” Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

He said that the PESB, under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, undertakes selection of CMDs/MDs/Whole Time Directors of CPSEs, as per the vacancy reported by the administrative Ministry/Department concerned and the appointment of the candidates recommended by the PESB/Search-Cum-Selection Committee (SCSC)/Civil Services Board (CSB) is made by the administrative Ministries/Departments concerned with the approval of the competent authority.

Occurrence of the vacancies at top management positions in CPSEs and their filling up is a continuous process, Karad said, adding that though efforts are made to ensure that the board level posts do not remain vacant for long, at any point in time, there would be some posts which remain vacant due to various reasons.

For smooth functioning of the organisation, any vacant board level post is put under additional charge of other serving officer, it added.

The reply also said that Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) function under the administrative control of different Ministries/Departments and recruitment to posts below the Board level in the CPSEs is done by the ,anagement of respective CPSEs according to prevailing business conditions & requirements and other factors like future operations, expansion/investment plan, retirement etc. This is a continuous process.

“As per available information, as on March 31, 2022, there were 248 operating CPSEs with total on-roll employment of 8.41 lakh. The information on details of vacant posts in CPSEs is not maintained centrally in the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE),” the reply added.

