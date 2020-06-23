73.6% trust govt on issues of national security

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) In the backdrop of the India-China dispute in Ladakh, 73.6 per cent people said that they trust the Indian government more than the Opposition parties on issues of national security, as per the latest IANS CVoter Snap Poll.

According to the survey, people across various age groups have put their trust in the Indian government on matters of national security instead of the Opposition parties.

In the age group profile, 83.7 percent of people over 60 years said that they trust the government more on national security issues, followed by 76.5 per cent people in the middle age group (45-60), 72.1 per cent in the 25-45 years age group, and 68.8 per cent of freshers or people below the age of 25 years.

The government also enjoys maximum support across the education group — 75.5 per cent in the lower education group, 74.2 per cent in the middle education group and 64.4 per cent in the higher education group.

In the social group category, except the Muslims and Sikhs (27.4 per cent and 49.7 per cent, respectively), most people trusted the Indian government more than the Opposition parties on national securities issues.

In the income group category, 75.4 per cent people in the lower income group trust the Indian government instead of the Opposition parties, followed by 72.6 per cent in the middle income group and 70 per cent in the higher income group.

Only 16.7 per cent respondents said they trust the Opposition more than the Indian government on issues of national security, while 9.6 per cent said they neither trust the Opposition, nor the government on this issue.

When the same query was put to the Opposition voters in the last general elections, 56.3 per cent said they trust the Indian government over the Opposition; 81.7 per cent of the NDA voters also put their trust in the Indian government.

In the gender category, both male (76.3 per cent) and female (70.6 per cent) have expressed their satisfaction with the Indian government on matters pertaining to national security, especially the ongoing dispute with China.

–IANS

ss/arm