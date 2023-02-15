WORLD

73 migrants missing, presumed dead following shipwreck in Mediterranean: IOM

NewsWire
0
0

At least 73 migrants were missing and presumed dead following a tragic shipwreck off the Libyan coast, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Wednesday.

The boat, carrying around 80 people, reportedly departed from Qasr Alkayar on February 14 heading to Europe, the IOM said in a statement, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The IOM said that seven survivors who swam back to Libyan shores in extremely dire conditions are currently in a hospital, and the Libyan Red Crescent and local police have so far retrieved 11 bodies.

This tragedy has totalled the number of deaths on the central Mediterranean route to over 130 this year, the IOM said.

More than 1,450 deaths were recorded in 2022 by the IOM Missing Migrant Project.

20230215-180005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Emergency declared as wildfire rages near Yosemite National Park

    Khamenei vows support for Afghan people

    Dutch regulator happy after Apple changes unfair conditions for dating apps

    Iran urges US to lift sanctions before joining nuke meeting