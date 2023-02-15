At least 73 migrants were missing and presumed dead following a tragic shipwreck off the Libyan coast, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Wednesday.

The boat, carrying around 80 people, reportedly departed from Qasr Alkayar on February 14 heading to Europe, the IOM said in a statement, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The IOM said that seven survivors who swam back to Libyan shores in extremely dire conditions are currently in a hospital, and the Libyan Red Crescent and local police have so far retrieved 11 bodies.

This tragedy has totalled the number of deaths on the central Mediterranean route to over 130 this year, the IOM said.

More than 1,450 deaths were recorded in 2022 by the IOM Missing Migrant Project.

20230215-180005