73-year-old murder convict on the run for 5 years arrested in Bihar

A 73-year-old murder convict who was on the run for the last five years, was arrested from Bihar, a Delhi Police official said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Ram Chander Sahni, a resident of village Kalwara in district Samastipur, Bihar.

The official said that Sahni was released on two weeks’ furlough on November 12, 2018 but he did not surrender on the due date and was on the run since then.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that specific input was received regarding the movement of parole jumper Sahni following which a police team was formed and tasked to nab him.

“A search operation was conducted at the native village and he was apprehended,” said Yadav.

During interrogation, Sahni disclosed that in May 2009, he started living with his sister Geeta and brother-in-law (Jija) Rajender Shah in the area of Anand Vihar police station.

“His sister Geeta had solemnised inter-caste marriage and he was not happy with this marriage. He had brutally killed his brother-in-law (Jija) Rajender Shah with a blow of an axe (Kulhadi). In this regard, a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Anand Vihar police station,” said the official.

20230508-175803

