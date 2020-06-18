Trending now

730 test positive, thousands quarantined after German…

New York City to enter new phase…

Trump blasts Bolton over memoir

White House in fresh bid to stop…

‘Russia will continue to support Serbia in…

Stars eye legal hurdles as trade bodies…

Dua Lipa wants to ape Madonna, says…

US jobless claims total 1.5 mln last…

Amid Covid threat, Gujarat govt issues SOP…

Trump’s bid to end immigration policy ‘unlawful’

Canindia News

730 test positive, thousands quarantined after German slaughterhouse outbreak

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Frankfurt, June 19 (IANS) Around 730 workers at a slaughterhouse in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) had tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of Thursday, German news agency DPA reported.

Local authorities had ordered the Toennies Group meatpacking plant in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck in the district of Guetersloh to be temporarily closed on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, around 7,000 people are under quarantine in Guetersloh. Schools and daycare centres will be closed from Thursday until June 29.

Regional media WDR reported Thursday that Guetersloh authorities plan to carry out around 5,300 more tests within the next few days.

The state of NRW has launched an investigation into the source of the infections.

Toennies said in a statement on Wednesday that the company will now primarily take care of the employees infected and in quarantine. It also said official tests have been carried out at other Toennies Group locations in recent weeks and there are currently no abnormalities.

In early May, an outbreak of more than 200 cases was seen at a Westfleisch meat-processing plant in Coesfeld, NRW.

–IANS

rt/

Related posts

US man survives Covid-19, gets a whopping Rs 8 crore hospital bill

CanIndia New Wire Service

Study shows coronavirus is twice as infectious within households

CIEDITOR

Self-isolation, contact tracing key to control COVID-19: Lancet

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.