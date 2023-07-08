At least 74 people trapped in one of the world’s highest cable car systems in Ecuador’s capital Quito were rescued after almost 10 hours, government officials said in a statement.

According to the statement issued by the Quito municipality on Friday, firefighters were alerted at around 4 p.m. on Thursday evening of a technical failure that affected the Quito Cable Car, with at least 70 people trapped, CNN reported.

Shortly after receiving the information, a rescue operation was launched.

“In total, the authorities rescued 27 people who had been suspended in the gondolas when the service was inoperative and 47 people who had been left without transportation on top of the mountain,” the statement said.

Quito Mayor Pabel Munoz said the rescued people did not show signs of hypothermia or injuries and he also ordered the suspension of the the cable cars’ operation until investigations were carried out into the incident.

The Quito Cable Car, also known as the Teleferiqo, reaches more than 12,950 feet above sea level, making it one of the highest cable cars in South America, according to its official website.

The ride travels more than 2,500 metres over an 18-minute journey that offers a view of the Quito cityscape and the surrounding mountains.

