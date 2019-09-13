74th session of UN General Assembly opens
United Nations, Sep 18 (IANS) The 74th session of the UN General Assembly opened at UN Headquarters in New York on Tuesday.
Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, president of the 74th session of the General Assembly, declared the opening of the 2019-2020 session of the most representative body of the UN, Xinhua reported.
In his remarks to the opening session, Muhammad-Bande asked for action in line with the theme of this year’s General Debate: “Galvanizing multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion.”
Some 143 heads of state and government have registered to speak at this year’s high-level week that begins on Sept. 24.
The 74th session of the General Assembly will also feature other high-profile events, including a Climate Action Summit and a high-level meeting on universal health coverage.
–IANS
pgh/