In her budget speech exactly a year ago, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced rolling out of 400 Vande Bharat trains in the next three years.

In her budget speech on February 1, 2022, Sitharaman said 400 new-generation Vande Bharat Trains with better energy efficiency and passenger riding experience will be developed and manufactured during the next three years.

In her performance progress report on the announcements made in her 2022-23 budget on Wednesday, Sitharaman said six Vande Bharat trains between New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Mumbai Central-Gandhi Nagar, New Delhi-Amb Andaura, Chennai-Mysuru, and Nagpur-Bilaspur routes are running presently.

According to her, 75 Vande Bharat rakes are planned to be rolled out till August 2023.

In addition to above, Indian Railways plans to manufacture 400 new generation energy efficient Vande Bharat trains (sleeper version) of different technologies in phases, for which tenders have been floated, she said.

