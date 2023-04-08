INDIA

75 trains cancelled as rail blockade by Kurmis continue in Bengal

NewsWire
0
0

Train services were disrupted in three tribal-dominated districts of West Bengal — Bankura, Purulia and West Midnapore — following continued rail-blockade agitation by the Kurmi community on Saturday.

As many as 75 trains in the South Eastern Railway division had to be cancelled on Saturday due to the rail blockade agitation which was by the people from the Kurmi community on April 5. The routes of several trains also had to be either diverted or curtailed during the day, causing immense inconvenience to the commuters.

Sources in the Railways said that in the last four days, as many as 308 trains had to be cancelled in the said division due to the agitation. The agitators also protested by blocking national highways passing through these three tribal-dominated districts.

The Kurmi community is agitating in support of its long-standing demand for recognition under the Schedule Tribe category. Their main grievance is that the West Bengal Cultural Research Institute, a state government body that works for indigenous tribes, is yet to recognise the Kurmis as representatives of primitive tribe.

Representatives of the community have alleged that the reluctance of the institute as well as the state government to send a comprehensive report in this matter to the Union government is holding back the process of recognition of the Kurmi community under the ST category.

20230408-212203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India, Brazil, Russia, S Africa to study intersection of Covid, TB

    Speed breakers installed at elephant crossing points in Nilgiris

    Alia jets off for her Hollywood debut, feels ‘like a newcomer...

    India’s 1st centre for research on drone tech in IIT-Guwahati