76th BAFTA: All showbiz people use same Netflix account, says Jamie Lee Curtis

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, had some well-guarded secrets to share at the BAFTA Awards ceremony stage on Monday.

Before handing out the trophy for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer to Charlotte Wells for ‘Aftersun’, Jamie had some insider information for ‘all the newbies’ as she has been in the showbiz for “long enough”.

The ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ actress said from the stage, “All showbiz people are on a WhatsApp group, the admin of which is Emma Thompson.”

However, she also had a word of advice for the “newbies” who seek to join the WhatsApp group, “Don’t post too much or else Emma Thompson will kick you out of the group.”

Another revelation involves a Netflix account, which has a common usage, “All showbiz people use a common Netflix account, the password of which she said is ‘underscore patrick underscore’ before she went mute in order to conceal the last bit of the password.”

The 76th BAFTA Awards are streaming live on Lionsgate Play.

