ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODWORLD

76th BAFTA: Edward Berger gets Best Director for ‘All Quiet …’

NewsWire
0
0

The German anti-war epic film “All Quiet On The Western Front” continues to amass trophies at the BAFTA Awards.

After winning the honours for Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Not In The English Language, the film has now clinched the Best Director award for Edward Berger, Best Sound and Best Original Score.

The film is the top contender at this year’s BAFTAs as it’s leading the pack with 14 nominations. Of these, the film has already won six awards.

It lost out on Best Make Up & Hair to “Elvis”, Best Production Design to “Babylon”, Costume Design to “Elvis”, Special Visual Effects to James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way Of Water”, Best Editing to “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, Best Casting to “Elvis”, and Best Supporting Actor to “The Banshees Of Inisherin”.

The film now is competing in the final and most important category of Best Film in which it’s competing against all the films which it has lost out to in the seven categories.

The race for the Best Film at the BAFTAs is getting intense between “All Quiet On The Western Front”, “The Banshees Of Inisherin”, “Elvis”, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and “Tar”.

The BAFTA awards are being held at the Royal Festival Hall in London and are being streamed live on Lionsgate Play.

20230220-021403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Drake passes The Beatles’ record of Hot 100, bets on Bitcoin

    South Korea’s Bucheon film fest to resume red carpet event for...

    Benedict Cumberbatch joins cast of ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ adaptation

    Adele pleasantly surprised to see Shania Twain at her Las Vegas...